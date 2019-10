Ingredients 3 stalks celery

1 cucumber

4 leaves kale

1 apple

1 lemon

1 inch ginger

Method

Place all ingredients into your juicer. Remember to remove the rind of the lemon first and juice away!

Alternatively, you can use a blender. Add water or coconut water

to help liquefy. You may also want to add a 1/4 cup of pineapple or another apple to slightly sweeten it.