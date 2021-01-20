Galaxy Buds Pro have been built to provide truly holistic and intelligent sound experiences, featuring a range of innovations and functionalities designed for the way you use your earbuds today – for work, for play, and for everything else in between.

Galaxy Buds Pro’s long-lasting battery life, IPX7 water resistance rating, design fine-tuned for optimal day-to-day usage and more are here to help make your everyday audio experiences more epic.

Take a look at the infographic below to learn more.

Galaxy Buds Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro

Between January 22 and February 5, 2021, consumers who pre-order the Galaxy s21 Ultra will receive a free Smart View cover, travel adapter and the new Galaxy Buds Pro redeemable on the Samsung Members app. All pre-orders will also include a free Galaxy SmartTag redeemable via Samsung Members App.

For more information about Galaxy Buds Pro, please visit: samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds-pro-violet-sm-r190nzvamea/ .