Pawpaw smoothie, the best powered drink you shouldn't ignore

zainab quadri

When you combine healthy fruit with powerful superfoods, you have a nutrient-filled smoothie!

Taking this smoothie is an easy way to up your intake of vitamins and minerals. Papaya is a great source of proteolytic enzymes that are very important in the digestion of food.

Ingredients

1 cup chopped papaya (frozen or fresh)

½ banana

1 cup (250 ml) coconut water

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp chia seeds (white or black)

¼ tsp turmeric powder (or ½ tsp fresh, finely grated)

1 tsp maca root powder (optional)

1 handful of ice

Directions

Add all the ingredients into the blender.

Blend & Enjoy!

If you are unable to get these ingredients you can substitute them with these ones.

Papaya – paw paw, pineapple, mango

Banana – avocado, mango

Coconut water – almond milk, coconut milk, hemp seed milk

