Here are guidelines to prevent catheter infections by WHO

The organisation made this known in a statement on Thursday, adding that “poor practice in the insertion, maintenance and removal of catheter carries a high risk of introducing germs directly into the bloodstream.

“This can lead to serious conditions such as sepsis, and difficult-to-treat complications in major organs like the brain and kidneys.”

According to the world body, soft tissue infections at the insertion site of the catheter can also occur.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that “up to 70% of all inpatients require the use of a catheter, inserted into a peripheral vein or artery, also known as Peripherally Inserted Catheters (PIVCs) at some point during their hospital stay.

“People who receive treatment through catheter are particularly vulnerable to infections, as they might be seriously ill or have low immunity.”

The organisation stated that between 2000–and 2018, the average mortality among patients affected by healthcare-associated sepsis was 52.3%, an increase from an average of 24.4% among patients treated in intensive care units.

It said that many bloodstream infections are caused by antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. It estimated that bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was directly responsible for at least 1.27 million deaths and contributed to an additional 4.95 million deaths in 2019.

The WHO statement quoted Dr Bruce Aylward, the organisation’s Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage and life Course, as saying that infections associated with healthcare delivery represent a preventable tragedy and a serious threat to the quality and safety of healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “implementing clean care and infection prevention and control recommendations is critical to saving lives and alleviating a great deal of avoidable suffering, experienced by people around the world.”

According to him, developing and implementing guidance to prevent the spread of such infections has been a key priority for WHO.

Aylward said the new guidelines included 14 good practice statements and 23 recommendations on key areas for health workers, including education and training, as well as techniques of asepsis and hand hygiene practice, insertion, maintenance, access, removal of catheters, and catheter selection.