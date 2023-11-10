ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023

Gideon Nicholas Day

In the ever-revolving carousel of trends, the age-old wisdom of Ecclesiastes resonates as a timeless truth.

1990s outfits in vogue 2023
1990s outfits in vogue 2023

As fashion cycles continue to turn, we find ourselves immersed in the resurgence of 1990s styles, proving that indeed, there is nothing new under the sun.

Recommended articles

In a surprising turn of fashion events, the iconic trends of the 1990s are reclaiming the spotlight in 2023.

From overalls to slip dresses, these blasts from the past are not just nostalgic but are also shaping the current fashion scene.

Here are six of these outfits coming back.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Overalls

A 1990s staple, overalls are back with a vengeance. Whether paired with a casual crop top and sneakers or elevated with a blouse and heels, overalls are proving to be a versatile and enduring trend.

overalls
overalls Pulse Ghana

2. Bike shorts:

Once reserved for workouts, bike shorts are now a fashion statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
biker shorts
biker shorts biker shorts Pulse Ghana

Wear them with a simple tee and sneakers for an athletic vibe, or pair them with a blazer and heels for a more polished and sophisticated look.

3. Baggy jeans

Baggy jeans, reminiscent of the grunge era, are making waves in 2023.

Whether paired with a casual crop top and band t-shirt or dressed up with a blouse and heels, baggy jeans offer a unique blend of comfort and edge.

ADVERTISEMENT
baggy jeans
baggy jeans Baggy jeans Pulse Ghana

4. Cargo pants

Cargo pants, another iconic 1990s trend, are back in the limelight.

Embrace a casual look with a t-shirt and sneakers, or opt for a more polished appearance by pairing them with a blouse and heels.

cargo pants
cargo pants cargo pants Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Slip dresses

Slip dresses continue to be a versatile and feminine wardrobe staple. Dress them down with a tee and sneakers for a casual outing or elevate the look with a blazer and heels for a night out on the town.

slip dresses
slip dresses slip dresses Pulse Ghana

6.Palazzo pants

Featured in numerous British movies of the 1990s, palazzo pants are making a strong comeback in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embrace the wide-legged elegance of palazzo pants for a fashion-forward and comfortable style.

palazzo
palazzo Palazzo Pulse Ghana

As fashion enthusiasts embrace the revival of these 1990s trends, it's clear that the past continues to inspire and shape the present.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The reason women love tall guys

This may be why most women love tall guys

Africa tourism

Top African destinations to visit in 2023 according to TIME

Married men rizz

Screenshots of married men hitting on others sets X ablaze

After eating, here's why you need to take a walk [Youtube]

Why you need to walk after eating every meal