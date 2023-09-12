How supermarkets trick us into buying more

Sales and discounts: Supermarkets offer discounts on certain items to attract shoppers.

However, they might mark up the original prices or sell smaller package sizes at a discount, making the savings seem more significant than they are.

When you see things like; was Ghc60 now Ghc50. Don't believe it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buy one get one free deals: You don’t need the item but you heard it was 'buy one get one free' so you end up buying two of something you don’t need.

'Buy One, Get One' offers can encourage customers to purchase more than they initially intended.

Loyalty Programs: These programs offer discounts and rewards in exchange for customer data and increased spending.

They will give you a card for purchasing items and then you end up adding more money because the card won’t cover up for all the purchases.

They add .99 pesewas: Using GHCX.99 instead of rounding up to the nearest cedi can make prices seem lower than they are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of writing Ghc2 they write Ghc1.99 to make you think that it’s cheaper.

Remember that when you get to the counter, you’re going to end up paying even more than even Ghc2.

Limited-Time Offers: They display a time frame for discounted prices, creating a sense of urgency with limited-time deals that can lead to rushed purchasing decisions.

If you don’t need anything ignore those discounted sales promo, after that period of time the prices still remain the same.

Oversized Carts: Larger shopping carts can make shoppers feel like they need to fill them up, leading to more purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the empty spaces within the cart pushes you to fill them up with more items.

Sampling Stations: Offering free samples can entice customers to try new products and potentially buy them.

How many times haven’t you tried free items and ended up buying them out of courtesy? It works every time

To avoid falling into these traps, it's essential to make a shopping list, stick to it, and be aware of these tactics.