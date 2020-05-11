Amongst the update given, the president listed about 10 different local Ghanaian foods that can boost the immune system of citizens in the fight against the novel COVID-19.

Addressing the country, Akufo-Addo stated that it was important for Ghanaians to improve their hygiene by exercising, eating well, and generally living a healthy lifestyle.

He thus advised Ghanaians to take in key vitamins to fortify the immune system. “For instance, we are told that the key vitamins that fortify our immune system are vitamins A, B6, C, and E.

Akufo-Addo added that fortunately for Ghanaians, all of these can be found in many of our local foods.

Below is a list of local Ghana foods that when you eat will help boost your immune system to fight the COVID-19 virus.