5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation

These exercises improve sex technique, make you more flexible, and increase your endurance levels. Here are five "sex exercises" for better sex:

1. Kegels

Kegels are a great sex workout for men because they tone the pubococcygeus (PC) muscles, and help in control and endurance.

Start Kegels by stopping the flow of pee while in the toilet before squeezing the PC muscles. Hold for 10 seconds. Repeat as many reps as you can until you become tired.

2. Lifting weights

Weight lifting increases testosterone levels, testosterone is essential for male sexual drive. Push-ups, sit-ups, and crunches strengthen the shoulders, chest, and abs. Having great upper body strength is needed during sex since it helps to increase stamina.

3. Swimming

Swimming is a great exercise for better sex, as it increases sexual endurance and causes weight loss.

A Harvard study found that swimming for at least 30 minutes three times a week can increase the length of time people have sex. Also, swimming helps you lose weight which can lead to better sex.

A study of 110 obese men with erectile dysfunction found that losing just 10% of their body weight improved sexual function in one-third of the men. Losing excess body fat can also make you appear more sexy to your partner, which ultimately leads to better sex.

4. Yoga

Yoga can enhance sex by helping the body to adopt imaginative poses, increasing flexibility, and enhancing stamina.

It is recommended to practice poses that improve pelvic muscles, such as the bow pose, peacock pose, and shoulder stand which involves standing on you shoulder with your back on the wall.

5. Brisk walking

Another exercise that can improve sex is brisk walking. Harvard researchers found that aerobic exercise, such as walking and running burns at least 200 calories daily and can reduce the risk of erectile dysfunction by 30%.

Brisk walking improves circulation and blood flow, which can help with erectile dysfunction.These activities also release endorphins, which can boost sexual performance.

