ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Top 10 most famous people in the world

Anna Ajayi

Fame comes in many forms and this list just scratches the surface.

Some of the most famous people in the world [YahooSports]
Some of the most famous people in the world [YahooSports]

The most famous people globally come from various industries, including entertainment, sports, business, and politics.

Recommended articles

These individuals are known for their immense talent, outstanding contributions, and influence over millions of people worldwide.

Here's a look at ten of the most famous people in the world today, with a glimpse into their lives and careers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk [GettyImages]
Elon Musk [GettyImages] Business Insider USA

Elon Musk is a name synonymous with innovation and futuristic vision. As the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, Musk has revolutionised space travel, electric vehicles, and social media. His ventures into space exploration with SpaceX and sustainable energy with Tesla have made him a global icon of technological advancement and entrepreneurship​​.

Lionel Messi.[Getty/CatherineIvill]
Lionel Messi.[Getty/CatherineIvill] Business Insider USA

Lionel Messi, hailed as the greatest footballer of all time, has an extraordinary career filled with records and accolades. Playing for Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami, Messi has won numerous awards, including seven Ballon d'Or trophies. His journey from a young talent in Argentina to a global football legend is an inspiring story​​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor Swift [Getty Images]
Taylor Swift [Getty Images] Business Insider USA

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful and influential musicians of her generation. Known for her narrative songwriting, Swift has a massive fan base and has won numerous awards, including 11 Grammy Awards. Her ability to connect with fans through her music and her advocacy for artists' rights has solidified her place as a global superstar.

Beyoncé [Parade]
Beyoncé [Parade] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Bey needs no introduction. A singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress, Beyoncé is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Her powerful vocals, performances, and influential fashion sense have made her a global pop icon.

Justin Bieber [Biography]
Justin Bieber [Biography] Pulse Nigeria

Discovered on YouTube at a young age, Justin Bieber quickly rose to fame with hits like "Baby" and "Sorry." Over the years, he has maintained a strong presence in the music industry, earning numerous awards and accolades. Bieber's influence extends beyond music as he engages in various business ventures and charitable activities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kim Kardashian [Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue]
Kim Kardashian [Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue] Business Insider USA

Kim Kardashian is a media personality, businesswoman, and reality TV star. Love her or hate her, Kim Kardashian is undeniably famous. Her influence on fashion trends and pop culture is undeniable. She first gained fame through the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Over the years, Kim has built a successful business empire, including her beauty line, KKW Beauty, and shapewear brand, SKIMS. Her influence on fashion, beauty, and social media is undeniable​.

Rihanna [Complex]
Rihanna [Complex] Pulse Nigeria

Rihanna is a multi-talented artist known for her music, acting, and entrepreneurial ventures. With hits like "Umbrella" and "Diamonds," she has dominated the music charts. Rihanna's influence extends to the fashion and beauty industries with her brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. Her philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and disaster relief, have also earned her admiration worldwide​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oprah Winfrey [Leon Bennett/Getty Images]
Oprah Winfrey [Leon Bennett/Getty Images] Business Insider USA

The "Queen of Talk," Oprah Winfrey, is a household name synonymous with media mogul status. Her long-running talk show, philanthropy, and production company have made her a cultural icon and one of the most influential women of our time.

Selena Gomez [MSN]
Selena Gomez [MSN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez started her career as a Disney star and has since become a successful singer, actress, and producer. Known for hits like "Come & Get It" and "The Heart Wants What It Wants," she has a significant following on social media. Gomez is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has produced the hit series "13 Reasons Why"​.

Barack Obama [ThoughtCo]
Barack Obama [ThoughtCo] Pulse Nigeria

This charismatic leader served two terms as the 44th President of the United States, becoming the first African-American to hold the office. Widely admired for his intelligence, eloquence, and commitment to social justice, Obama continues to be a powerful voice on the world stage.

ALSO READ: Forbes reveals 2024's top 10 celebrity billionaires in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

These individuals have not only achieved remarkable success in their respective fields but have also made a lasting impact on society. Their stories continue to inspire and influence millions around the world.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Never let your girlfriend get away with these 5 things

Never let your girlfriend get away with these 5 things

Reasons most single women love married men [The Standard]

5 reasons most single women love married men

How to protect yourself from tear gas and stray bullets

How to protect yourself from tear gas and stray bullets during a demonstration

Why you must sleep before this time [freepik]

People awake at this particular time of night have mental health problems - Study