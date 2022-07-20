RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 trendiest white wedding dresses that will sweep you off your feet

Berlinda Entsie

What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident.

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

One important thing is what you wear on your wedding day, this can either make you extra gorgeous and confident or ruin your day.

Every bride has the right to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding, hence invests hugely in her wedding dress.

What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident. With all the planning that goes into this big day, one significant thing that cannot be ignored is the bride's outfit.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

Fashion design has grown in leaps and bounds in Ghana. In the past, our claim to fame was buying clothes from foreign labels.

But, in recent times, Ghanaian designers have mastered their craft that most people look around them before even thinking of buying clothes from foreign labels.

Brides especially are fully committed to their local fashion designers.

You hardly hear of brides importing their wedding gowns but, this was the case some years ago.

2022 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style options than ever before to choose from as far as Ghanaian traditional marriage is concerned.

Interestingly, there is a new trend that is taking over the trend. The dresses — handcrafted through a painstaking process with hours of intricate beading and full embellishments have been designed with a modern, fashion-forward bride in mind.

It offers an array of breathtaking confections including sequins gowns, slit and cutout dresses, and a gown adorned with handcrafted pearls.

Looking for a wedding dress and don’t know where to start? We have got you the very best wedding dress style for your big day.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

