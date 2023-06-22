People, hence, seek various solutions, including exercise, supplements and lifestyle changes to curb this menace.
4 interesting ways eggs boost your sex drive
Poor sex drive is a common problem everyone tries to fight. It usually is due to several factors including hormonal imbalance, period cycles, obesity, stress, fatigue, medications, among others.
Recommended articles
According to research, one interesting way to boost your sex drive is by eating eggs.
This natural and highly nutritious food can potentially improve sexual performance.
Eggs have long been considered a food for energy and due to this, it is believed that eggs may indeed contribute to an increased sex drive.
A study suggests that due to their high protein content and rich nutrient profile, and unique chemical composition, eggs offer a range of properties that can positively impact your sexual well-being and libido.
Here are top reasons to include eggs in your diet for better sexual health:
- Nutrient-rich
Eggs are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins and minerals. These nutrients are vital for the production and regulation of hormones, which play a crucial role in sexual health.
- Protein
Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, which is necessary for the production of sex hormones.
Protein helps build and repair tissues, including those involved in sexual function. Moreover, eggs are necessary for maintaining good energy levels and preventing extreme tiredness, thereby reducing the risk of premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.
- Rich in vitamins B5 and B6
Eggs contain vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid) and vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), both of which are involved in the production of sex hormones. These vitamins help regulate hormone levels and support healthy libido.
- Zinc
Eggs are a source of zinc, an essential mineral that plays a role in testosterone production. Testosterone is a hormone important for sexual desire and performance in both men and women. Adequate zinc levels can help support healthy testosterone production.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh