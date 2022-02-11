4 obvious signs you're 'gnashing' on Val's Day

People show a lot of love on Valentine’s Day but, sometimes, things don’t happen as envisaged. While some people have a magical day, others wallow in disappointment.

Sometimes, some of the disappointed ones find solace in other alternatives and others snuggle in bed and cry the day away.

Obviously, not everyone would receive love on the day. If you are amongst the list below, then we are sorry, you are likely to gnash on Val's Day:

Announcing that he is broke

Nothing soothes and warms the heart like money. However, when you are broke with no hope of getting money elsewhere, there would be no enjoyment. Hence, an ultimate indication that you are going to gnash.

Petty quarrels

As Valentine's day is fast-approaching, some guys would deliberately pick unnecessary quarrels with their girlfriends just to get away with getting gifts for their girls on such grounds. It’s the ultimate date-breaker. After a fight couples may take some time out without communication.

Pre-scheduled trips

It is the month of love and people would schedule to go on trips just to have fun with their loved ones. If your 'boo' tells you he would be out of town on Val's day, then you are sure going to gnash on that day. My dears take note of the signs.

Being single