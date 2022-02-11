4 obvious signs you're 'gnashing' on Val's Day

The month of love is here. As true lovers are looking forward to spoiling their soulmates with candy bars, flowers and sweet-nothings, others are busy scheming ways of evading this day set for lovers for various reasons; from double dates to financial issues.
People show a lot of love on Valentine’s Day but, sometimes, things don’t happen as envisaged. While some people have a magical day, others wallow in disappointment.
Sometimes, some of the disappointed ones find solace in other alternatives and others snuggle in bed and cry the day away.
Obviously, not everyone would receive love on the day. If you are amongst the list below, then we are sorry, you are likely to gnash on Val's Day:
- Announcing that he is broke
Nothing soothes and warms the heart like money. However, when you are broke with no hope of getting money elsewhere, there would be no enjoyment. Hence, an ultimate indication that you are going to gnash.
- Petty quarrels
As Valentine's day is fast-approaching, some guys would deliberately pick unnecessary quarrels with their girlfriends just to get away with getting gifts for their girls on such grounds. It’s the ultimate date-breaker. After a fight couples may take some time out without communication.
- Pre-scheduled trips
It is the month of love and people would schedule to go on trips just to have fun with their loved ones. If your 'boo' tells you he would be out of town on Val's day, then you are sure going to gnash on that day. My dears take note of the signs.
- Being single
It can be a bummer to be single on Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day can be a loving holiday filled with excitement, joy, and genuine gratitude for that special someone in your life. But if you’re recently single after going through a breakup, failed talking stage, or situationship that turned out to be a no-situationship, the holiday has the potential to be sad and lonely too.
