Months are spent on deciding the wedding date, the invitation lists, and the decorations. The thoughts of her clothing and accessories consume the bride’s every waking moment. Amid all the planning and organizing, the bride forgets the most important thing to take care of – herself.

If you follow these simple tips, you will surely feel beautiful inside and out. You will look and feel like a million bucks. Our ultimate advice would be that you should try to stay happy, because after all, how we feel inside is what reflects outside.

Here are some pre-wedding beauty tips for brides-to-be that will make you glow on your big day:

Diet

You must drink enough water to keep your body toxin-free. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water. Opt for coconut water or lime water to shed the bloat. Eat a balanced diet consisting of fruits, green vegetables, and protein.

It is essential to provide the body with antioxidants and minerals to have healthy and glowing skin. Lack of vitamins or minerals leads to nail and hair breakage and sallow appearance of the skin.

Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing

Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing should regularly be done without fail. This will keep your skin glowing and youthful. A clean and dirt-free face will help keep your pores open. This will help your skin to breathe better. Follow up with toning that will help tighten the pores. Toning also reduces fine lines to some extent. Lastly, moisturizing the face helps lock in the moisture into the pores, keeping your skin soft and supple.

Facial and hair spa

Start getting monthly facials from at least six months before the wedding. If you have less time left in hand, opt for a bi-weekly gold facial. Always ask for a patch test before applying any new products on your skin.

For healthy and shiny looking hair, start getting a hair spa done once a month and like the facials, start this treatment at least six months before the wedding. If you do not prefer chemical hair spas, there are many homemade masks that you can use to get some shine in your hair.

Clinical sittings and homemade treatments

If you have too many marks or spots on the skin, then clinical sittings will be your gateway to getting a fairer and spot-free skin quickly. Opt for professional treatments for patchy skin, sunburns, and pigmentation. Microdermabrasion treatments from professional aestheticians is also a good fix for scars and blemishes. Start your treatments at least six months before the wedding for fine lines, wrinkles, or even acne.

After the required number of sittings, try out homemade facial packs to maintain the spot-free look. Home beauty tips for brides are the best way to make sure that the effect of the clinical treatment stays.

Sleep

Sleep is an absolute must before the wedding. Lack of sleep can give you dark circles. A polished skin, but with dark circles under the eyes, will definitely not look good on your wedding day. So, we advise you to sleep at least 8-10 hours a day.