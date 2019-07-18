How do you know you know you have rushed into a relationship? How do you know that you may have made a mistake with the timing of your present relationship?

Are you wondering if things would have been different if you had waited a little longer to make the relationship happen?

You could be right about your assessment of the situation, and you might be wrong. There are few ways to to know and the tips below could direct you in the direction to take.

1. Nothing connects you but sex

Listen, sex is great. And you should be having as much of it as you want to, as long as it's consensual. But, if you want a more serious relationship, and all you two are doing is getting it on, that could be a sign of a relationship that's moving too fast.

So look beyond the butterflies and the sex, because it may be a sign your relationship is moving too quickly.

2. No knowledge of the other person

How well did you know the person you are dating before the relationship began? Even now that the relationship has begun, how much have you learnt about the other person? How much do they know about you?

3. You realize that you have very different values

If your approach to life and living differs greatly and there’s nothing you both can possibly agree on, it may be another sign of having moved too fast.

Your literally have nothing in common. Your thoughts and ideas and opinions on everything are so, so far apart.

In other relationships, people have a lot in common before deciding to date. If this isn’t how your relationship started, it could be that you have moved too fast and skipped this phase.

4. You just got out of a relationship

If you are on a rebound after experiencing a breakup, focus instead on rebuilding your relationship with yourself. Choosing to get into a new relationship without healing well or completely will likely be too fast, too early.

5. Ignored red flags

If you have ignored subtle [or obvious] red flags just to be in a relationship with this person, you surely have moved too fast.

There should be no rush to be in a relationship; the goal at all times is to be in a healthy, productive exciting happy one.