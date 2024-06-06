ADVERTISEMENT
5 warning signs you're not ready to bring children into the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Not everyone should have children, even married couples.

Are you ready for kids? [shuttershock]

For many people, male or female, the fact that they are adults means they are ready for kids, but this is not always the case.

Children are huge responsibilities that require time, energy, attention, and a whole lot of money.

Children are expensive, and you will continue spending money on them until they turn 18 years old. Think about your income. You don’t have to be super rich, but you have to be able to afford the necessities for you and your children. You don’t want to bring them into the world to suffer.

Have you been diagnosed with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or any mental health challenges? Then don’t have a child because your mental health will do them more harm than good, despite your best intentions.

If you are still struggling with past trauma, then don't have a child.

It takes a village to raise a child. You need to have people around, whether family or paid employees, because having a child is exhausting and requires a lot of work. If you are alone or isolated, children should not be on the table for you.

If you have a demanding job, then having a child isn’t the best thing for you. If you are focused on building your character, then just focus on that. You don’t want to have a child and then leave them at home, never having time for them.

Addictions are naturally disruptive and can lead you down a dark path. Whether it’s drugs, sex, alcohol, or gambling addiction, if you are still battling with these, then you don’t need to have a child.

