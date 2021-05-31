5 things that happen when you date a ‘hard guy’

However, for some men, especially the inexpressive ones (hard guys), this is a real issue they can’t shake off. Whether as a control mechanism, a defence strategy or just out of plain cluelessness.

Many men have been tagged as creatures who hold back emotions and refuse to truly assess and express the romantic feelings they have at several times, including times when they have partners.

If you ever find yourself dating such a ‘hard guy’, here are the pits you should be ready to encounter in such a relationship:

Confusion

One of the problems you will experience dating a man who is inexpressive and finds it difficult to express himself is confusion, misunderstandings and constant misconstruing of his intentions.

In a situation, you might think something while your partner has something else in mind other than what they are really feeling about the situation. This always leads to misunderstandings and too many avoidable fights that can ruin a healthy relationship.

Feeling unappreciated

Women have a reputation for being easily swayed by words, especially if they already like you. Words, especially complimentary ones, are also useful in keeping a woman feeling treasured, appreciated and desired

Now imagine having a guy who never gasses you up in any way, rarely assuages your doubts or reassure you of his undying affection for you – kinda tragic, yeah?

Someone else

When you get pissed with your inexpressive guy over his constant failure to express feelings or dish out validation, you may start finding solace in something else. It could even be another human being.

If someone else starts filling the gap, you will gradually be getting far away from your partner. And when this happens, the end of that relationship becomes visible on the horizon.

Communication suffers

Many women love to talk and express the things they’re feeling. If your partner is not expressive, you will lack communication in cases where you actually should open up.

Communication suffers when one partner pushes and the other pulls. In other words, when a partner tries to initiate and the other doesn’t reciprocate or does it poorly all the times, it’s surely a problem.

Boring relationship

If someone likes forming an inexpressive hard guy even with you his girlfriend, it is very likely that your relationship with him will be boring. We already mentioned here how fun it is when both partners have an insane sense of humour and can both give and take jokes.