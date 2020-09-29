What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident. With all the planning that goes into this big day, one significant thing that cannot be ignored is the bride outfit.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

It is, hence, important for every bride to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding.

Gone are the days when Muslim brides stayed indoors only to wait for their grooms to come and take them away. Now, these brides are breaking all protocols. They are certainly slaying better than any other bride.

Muslim brides are recently rocking white gowns at their weddings and we are inspired by these looks.

While the restrictions are being eased and weddings are bouncing back amid the coronavirus pandemic, we list the top white gown trends for 2020 Muslim brides.

Muslim bride

Muslim bride

Muslim bride

Muslim bride