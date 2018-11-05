Pulse.com.gh logo
5 ways to make your girlfriend incredibly happy

It really is the simple things that make our hearts happy

It is not difficult and expensive to please a girl, especially if she loves you.

There is an assertion that ladies are very complicated and complex to understand. Nothing in the world ever makes us happy, right? Wrong! It really is the simple things that make our hearts happy. But, if you still seem to be on the struggle bus of thinking of ways to make your girl happy, then check this list out!

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 ways to make your girlfriend incredibly happy.

1.Telling her that you love her
This is one of the simplest yet most important rule in every relationship. Voicing out how much you love her and how special she is for you won’t even make a dent in your wallet but will surely make her delighted.

2. Pamper her.
Ladies love to be pampered. Buy her the food she craves, tell her stories, recite romantic poems for her, or sing her favorite song.

3. Make her feel special.
Make her feel that she is one in a million; very unique and not ordinary. So if you are making efforts for other people, make sure you are making the best or most special effort for her.

4. Surprise her with gifts.
Girls are swoon by the little things that men do. You may drop by at her house or office unexpectedly. Sending her flowers without any occasion is one of the best ways to make your girl ecstatic.

5.Respect
Value her point of view and whatever decision she has in mind. Respect her point of view as you would expect her to respect yours.

