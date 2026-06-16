Ghana vs Panama – Preview, team news, predicted line-ups and prediction

The Black Stars of Ghana begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a crucial Group L clash against Panama on Wednesday evening in Toronto, Canada.

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Five-time African champions Ghana enter the tournament looking to restore pride after a difficult run of results in recent months. Despite qualifying for their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, the Black Stars have struggled for consistency and form.

Former Ghana international Otto Addo guided the team to qualification, becoming one of the few individuals to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup as both a player and a coach. However, a series of disappointing performances eventually led to his departure.

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Ghana's preparations for the tournament were far from ideal. The Black Stars suffered defeats to Japan and South Korea before enduring a heavy loss to Austria. Their final match under Addo ended in a 2-1 defeat to Germany, bringing an end to his tenure.

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Veteran coach Carlos Queiroz was subsequently appointed to steady the ship. Although he was not in charge during Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Mexico, he oversaw the team's final warm-up match, which ended in a 1-1 draw against Wales. The experienced Portuguese tactician has halted Ghana's losing streak and will be aiming to make a positive start to the World Cup.

Panama Looking to Cause an Upset

While Panama may not enjoy the same footballing reputation as some of the tournament's bigger nations, they remain a dangerous side capable of causing problems for any opponent.

The Central Americans defeated South Africa 2-1 before suffering a heavy 6-2 loss to Brazil. They quickly responded by beating the Dominican Republic 4-2 and concluded their preparations with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Panama will arrive full of confidence and eager to make a statement against Ghana in what could be a decisive opening fixture for both teams.

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Team News

Thomas Partey

Ghana will be without vice-captain Thomas Partey after he was denied entry into Canada. The Black Stars are also missing key duo Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu, who failed to recover from injuries in time for the tournament.

Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo and Augustine Boakye are all competing to replace Partey in midfield, while Ghana still possess plenty of attacking firepower through Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah.

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For Panama, concerns remain over the fitness of influential midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla. The Pumas midfielder missed the team's pre-tournament friendlies with a muscle injury, although he has returned to training and could feature.

Panama's squad is packed with experience, with 16 members of the team having earned at least 50 international caps.

Predicted Ghana Line-up (4-2-3-1)

Lawrence Ati-ZIgi

Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Baba Rahman

Midfielders: Caleb Yirenkyi, Elisha Owusu

Attacking Midfielders: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo

Striker: Inaki Williams

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Predicted Panama Line-up

Panama players celebrated after an own goal by Tunisia during their World Cup match on Thursday in Saransk, Russia.Credit... AP

Goalkeeper: Orlando Mosquera

Defenders: Michael Murillo, Jose Cordoba, Fidel Escobar, Andres Andrade, Eric Davis

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Midfielders: Anibal Godoy, Carlos Harvey

Attackers: Edgar Barcenas, Ismael Diaz, Jose Fajardo

Prediction

Ghana possess greater individual quality, particularly in attack, but Panama's experience and organisation make them a difficult opponent. The absence of Partey, Kudus and Salisu weakens the Black Stars significantly, especially in midfield and defence.

However, with players such as Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew capable of producing moments of brilliance, Ghana should have enough quality to edge a closely contested encounter.

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