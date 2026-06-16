US police officers join African nation Cape Verde in celebrating draw against Spain

The fan story of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to write itself on the streets of the United States, and this time, it is Boston that has given the world another moment to treasure.

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Days into the tournament, the beautiful game is producing magic far beyond the four lines of the pitch, and a new viral video has captured exactly that spirit.

Following footage of a police officer showcasing his footballing skills outside a Boston stadium to the delight of thousands, another clip has taken the internet by storm.

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This time, a group of female police officers are seen dancing joyfully alongside Cape Verde supporters, celebrating one of the most stunning results of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Spain.

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In the video, the officers move to the rhythm of the music, faces beaming with pure joy, as they shared in the euphoria of Cape Verde's heroic resistance against one of world football's most decorated nations. The scenes were electric, and the world could not look away.

What Happened on the Pitch

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026 [AFP]

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Football has always carried one beautiful truth: on any given day, anyone can beat anyone. That truth was on full, glorious display on Monday afternoon when Spain faced Cape Verde in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

Tournament favourites against tournament debutants. A nation boasting four European Championships and one World Cup title against a tiny archipelago of islands with a population of just 500,000 people, a team who lost to Mauritania in qualifying not long ago.

And yet, Spain could not find a way through.

The financial muscle, the generational talent, the tactical sophistication — none of it was enough to break down a Cape Verde side that defended with their lives and threw their bodies on the line for every inch of the pitch.

But if one man embodied the spirit of that performance, it was goalkeeper Vozinha. At 40 years old, he stood between the posts and delivered a masterclass, making seven saves to preserve a clean sheet that will go down in World Cup folklore. His tears of joy at full time told the full story.

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Remarkably, he also registered the second-most touches of any Cape Verde player on the pitch — a telling sign of just how much his outfield teammates struggled to hold possession against a relentless Spanish side.