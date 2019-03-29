Sometimes it can be more stressful if you hate giving blow jobs. But after a fantastic head from your partner, you might be feeling a little guilty if you don’t return the favour. And trust, he will be pleased to have your mouth on him.

Today, you are going to learn 5 powerful, wonderful orgasmic tips that will send his eyes to roll back into his head with pleasure.

Let’s teach you how to make your man scream with pleasure and become sexually addicted to you. If you are interested in having a man completely fixated with you and only you, take your time and soak up these foul-proof bj tips.

But first, let us talk about a few things you need to do to set the mood. For every sexual stimulation, the mind plays a very key role in the success of ensuring activities. And for men, if his head is not in the game, your jaws are definitely going to ache.

Try a few things to get him worked up before getting physical with him. A little bit of sext texting before the big show goes a long way to set the right mood. Or a sexy selfie reminding him of what he’s going to get in a bit. Perhaps a little dirty talk in his ear when you are out and about.

Start off with a hand massage

Contrary to popular belief men also enjoy foreplay. So instead of getting right to it, try building up with a hand massage. Gently place your hand on his thigh and move it up from there. Then once you get to his genitals gently massage his penis and testicles through his trousers. Once in a while get a little more aggressive by squeezing his cock and balls gently.

Dirty talk whilst in submission

Get down on your knees but don’t go straight for his joystick just yet. Talk to him dirty whilst playing with his penis. Say things like, “what do you want me to do now, baby?” “I can’t wait to taste your cum” “I love having you in my mouth” etc and watch him grow n=big right before your eyes.

Leave a trail

Still working on getting there, don’t go for the penis just yet. Leave a kiss trail around his groin area. Softly massage his balls with your tongue whilst tickling his testicles with your fingers.

Time for the big score

Now devour him wholeheartedly. But don’t forget to use your tongue to tickle his frenulum. The frenulum is the underside of the tip of their penis, where the glans joins his shaft. Stimulate his frenulum while sucking him by applying gentle flicking motion to it. Flick it up-and-down, in circles, side-to-side, or by doing a combination of all three.

The sloppy wet kiss

A blow job is never complete without this one trick here. Amp up the sexual tension by licking him softly, especially on the head, with a lot of salivae. Then blow air on the wet patch you made. Blowing on a wet patch creates a freshening sensation that is great for teasing your man and making him groan with desire.