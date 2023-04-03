Actor Harold Amenyah ties the knot in beautiful traditional ceremony [Photos/Videos]

The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

One thing that makes the ceremony outstanding is the theme colour for the day. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or in Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their bodies or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

This wedding was no exception. The bride wore an elegant mauve and orange Kente combo ensemble flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with a pixie cut hairstyle which makes her look extraordinary on her big day.

Harold, on the other hand, look dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth that matched his wife’s stunning apparel.

We love how Harold is screaming tradition with his beads and the Ahenema pair of slippers.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime of joy as they take this bold step.

