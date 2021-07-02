Beauty queen, Ekua just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous traditional wedding dress

One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

2019 Ghana's Most Beautiful queen, Ekua just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

In an Instagram post, Ekua is seen in a Kente wedding dress style by Zoya Gh.

The post has her as the muse with Reggie's makeover as the makeup artiste and hair made Hairguru studio.

Not much has been said about Ekua having a wedding soon or not, but when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos below.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana