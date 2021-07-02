RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Beauty queen, Ekua just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous traditional wedding dress

Be inspired by Ekua's empowering colour palettes for your perfect wedding.

Weddings are big deals and planning it takes a lot of time and investment. The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding.

One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

2019 Ghana's Most Beautiful queen, Ekua just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

In an Instagram post, Ekua is seen in a Kente wedding dress style by Zoya Gh.

The post has her as the muse with Reggie's makeover as the makeup artiste and hair made Hairguru studio.

Not much has been said about Ekua having a wedding soon or not, but when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos below.

