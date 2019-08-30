Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare and his lovely wife, Rev. Mrs. Vivian Agyinasare gave out their daughter, Charlene hand in marriage on Thursday, 29 August 2019.

The Bishop announced the holy matrimony of his daughter on social media with a beautiful photo of himself, his wife and the newlyweds.

Proud father, Dr. Agyinasare looked ethereal in a white shirt and rich kente cloth.

Mrs Agyinasare stepped up the game for mothers as she elegantly rocked a monochrome kente fabric, gorgeous hairstyle and gold accessories.

The bride, Charlene gave us impressive style goals. We love the simplicity of her look, colour and choice of fabric.

We can't stop but stare at the groom, Elvis Ampah's traditional look. Congratulations to the new couple.

Check out Bishop Agyinasare's Facebook post below: