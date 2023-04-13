Dear women, here are 6 reasons men avoid having sex with you

Avoiding sex is not only a woman’s right but a man’s too. They too have several reasons if they say no to intercourse.

Ranging from a lack of interest or attraction to their partner to personal beliefs or past experiences, the reason could be any valid reason.

There may be some other emotional or physical reasons why a man may be avoiding sex with you and don’t be surprised if your behaviour is one of the key reasons. Check the list below:

Health issues

Certain health conditions or medications could affect a man’s sexual desire or ability to perform sexually. Men who are dealing with depression or anxiety may have a decreased libido due to the medication they are taking. If they are dealing with physical health issues such as erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation, they may feel embarrassed or ashamed and avoid sexual activity as a result

Lack of interest or attraction

One of the most common reasons why men might say no to sex is a lack of interest or attraction to their partner. Men may find that their physical or emotional attraction to their partner has decreased over time, resulting in decreased libido and a lack of interest in sex.

Fatigue or stress

Another common reason why men may say no to sex is fatigue or stress. Men may have physical or emotional exhaustion due to work, family obligations, or other stressors, which could affect their libido and make them less interested in sex. It could also be due to a high-stress job.

Relationship issues

Men may not feel emotionally connected to their partner or may be experiencing unresolved conflicts or issues within the relationship, which could make them less interested in sex. Relationship issues could be from lack of trust or communication to disagreements about finances or parenting styles.

Monotony

If the sex is the same every time and there is no spice or even variation, men can easily lose interest. Monotony in sex is another common issue and therefore there are several ways to deal with it. Try the sex toy market which is huge and safe when it comes to delivery online. You could try role-playing, sex games, etc. Do anything to make it work.

Bad sex