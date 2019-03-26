Marital rape frequently occurs in abusive marriages. And it’s time to do away with the conception that once you are married rape cannot occur.

Unfortunately, this paves way for married perpetrators to exert power and control. Marital rape is a type of non-consensual sex where the perpetrator is the victim's spouse.

Marital rape is the most under-reported type of sexual assault. It’s time to know that spousal rape is rape.

1. When she said no but you forced her regardless of her feelings. No is No. Don’t threaten your wife if she does not want to have sex. Sexual activity between married couples does require consent to be validated.

2. When you drugged your spouse before having sex with them. If they were interested, you wouldn’t have to get her intoxicated in the first place.

3. Did she struggle with you? If yes, you raped your wife! Respect her enough to walk away when she’s not interested in having sex with you.

Take note: Marital rape does not always involve violence. Lack of consent is the essential element in when dealing with spousal rape.