There are probably lots of things going through your mind if you are thinking about having sex for the first time. You may be wondering if your body will change or whether it will hurt. Read on to find answers to some of the questions you may have about first-time sex.

Communicate what you want

Talking about sex with a new partner is a must. To have good sex, you need to communicate your wants, needs, and desires to your partner.

Know that sex should never hurt.

Many women believe that the first time they have sex it will be painful. While it might be a little uncomfortable and awkward, it really should not be painful.

You might bleed or might not

The myth that everyone with a vagina bleeds the first time they have penetrative sex is, as is turns out, very much not true!

Yes, some people do bleed the first time, and that bleeding is usually caused by the stretching of your hymen—a thin, delicate piece of tissue located just a couple inches inside the vagina. But more than 50 percent of people don’t bleed their first time, because the hymen can be stretched during regular, non-sex activities like jumping, riding a bike, or running around.

Take the pressure off of orgasming.

The sole purpose of sex does not need to be experiencing an orgasm, especially the first time you do it.

Sure, it’s great—and should be something both partners actively work toward as they become more familiar with their own needs, but take the pressure off. Think about sex as a way to connect with your partner on a deeper level.

Foreplay

The more aroused you are, the better sex is likely to feel, so don’t neglect foreplay — including oral sex, manual sex, and, yes, good, old-fashioned kissing.