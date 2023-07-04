For couples: 5 signs your relationship is still in its honeymoon stage

The honeymoon stage of a relationship feels like a never-ending joyride filled with fun, laughter, carefree happiness, and boatloads of intimacy. Everything is exciting and fascinating, and conflict is nowhere in sight.

Certain relationship dynamics and physical and behavioural changes define honeymoon-stage relationships. Here are 5 most common signs:

You rarely fight (or even disagree)

In the honeymoon phase of your relationship, you rarely fight. You always want to please your partner. You prefer agreeing with your partner instead of quarrelling over trivial matters, making it very easy to find common ground.

Another reason why there’s almost no fighting in the honeymoon period is that you tend to ignore your partner’s flaws.

You’re constantly talking or thinking about them

In the honeymoon stage of a relationship, you always bring up your partner in your fun stories.

Besides thinking or talking a lot about your partner, you may even try to turn conversations toward your relationship when in the honeymoon stage. You may even find that your friends know every important detail about your love affair, even the ones you should’ve kept to yourself.

You always try to prioritise your partner

You might be the most responsible or considerate person. But if you’re in a relationship’s honeymoon phase, you tend to prioritise spending time with your partner no matter what. Lost in the novelty, you may neglect friends and family and blow off work deadlines and other obligations.

You focus more on similarities and less on differences

While differences are not necessarily bad for a relationship, having too many of these can be risky, making it essential to manage them effectively.

Instead of navigating your dissimilarities, you prefer focusing your attention, time, and energy on all the hobbies, interests, beliefs, and opinions you have in common so you can enjoy your time together as much as possible.

Your intimacy is high and intact