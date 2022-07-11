For men: 7 signs your girlfriend is after your money not love

These signs will show the woman you are dating is more interested in your wallet than you.

Listed below are 7 signs that show your girlfriend is a gold digger.

She only suggests expensive gifts, trips and restaurant

She will always crave for heartfelt and sentimental gifts because she is eager for gifts that are caked with money and always expected something like 4stars accommodation, food venue and an exotic vacation.

She suddenly develops hot temper when you don’t buy her things

She will develop the emotional age of a child and will not hesitate to throw a tantrum when things don’t go her way especially when you refuse to buy expensive gifts for her anymore.

She will only care about your financial status

A gold digger is always interested in you by asking questions about your occupation so she can discover and measure your earnings. To ensure that you have enough income to support her lifestyle.

She never pays for anything

When it comes to such time to pick up the check for a dinner, movie or anything else the two of you are undertaking she will be nowhere to be found.

She feels entitled

She will always walk around feeling entitled to the good life without feeling any need to lift a finger to achieve it. They expect you to move mountains for them such as buying them luxury features and wearing expensive things without feeling any need to earn their own money to achieve it. The type of high-maintenance woman feels that it's right to be able to pursue her big dreams at the expense of financial stability.

Trapping men into pregnancy

She will always hope to get pregnant so she can use it to her financial advantage as she sees kids as a lifelong financial insurance policy. This type of woman will be the chief dictator of what happens in a man’s life, how he spends his money and everything that concerns him if she finally traps him.

She lacks any career aspirations