How to make love: 5 best tips to get exactly what you want during sex

While dry spells are a normal part of any relationship, it’s still no consolation for couples experiencing one.

Experts explain that sometimes familiarity kills sex drives. The more we get used to someone, the less exciting sex becomes.

But how do we deal with this menace? Here are some tips to help reignite passion if your sex life is lacking and get exactly what you want in bed.

Teach your partner

If your partner does not understand what you want, despite hints, then ten teach them. You may want to start with doing exactly those things to yourself, in front of your partner. Whether it’s touching yourself or spanking the butt, let your partner get the idea.

Do it to your partner

Just like the saying "do unto others as you want them to do to you."

Maybe it’s time to shift the focus on your partner and show them exactly what you want them to do. In that way, they will do them to you as well.

Don’t fake your orgasms

Stop faking your orgasms for the sake of keeping your partner happy. They will get the wrong idea that they are great at pleasuring you because ultimately you are encouraging them. Be honest with them and tell them why you can’t climax.

Praise your partner

If your partner made a new move that made you writhe in pleasure, immediately praise them. Words of encouragement will help your partner to do things you like, more often. But don’t encourage them with other moves, that you don’t really want. That’ll give them an idea.

Communicate your dislikes