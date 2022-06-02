How to make love: 5 biggest mistakes women make during sex

There are so many different ways to explore and express intimacy. Amongst this, sexual intimacy and satisfying sex life are important aspects of a romantic relationship.

There are 5 mistakes that women make a lot when it comes to sex. How are they a mistake? Scroll down to know.

Not telling your partner about your likes and dislikes

You must always express what you like or dislike in bed and men love that. Even if you have told him once or twice, there is no harm in repeating the same. Men do admit that in the moment of passion they forget but they would love it if they are told what their partner likes.

No initiation

Being shy is sweet sometimes but when it comes to sex, men love it if the woman initiates. It is not a rule that only men can take the first step. Men very rarely have the superpower of reading minds so why not just let him know what you feel like doing or are in the mood for? Drop hints, kiss him, or simply tell him you want to do it, depending upon your camaraderie.

Being too coy in bed

Be wild, embrace yourself because even men love that side in their women, at least when it comes to sex. Being coy is boring! Touch yourself, touch him, explore, go for it.

Overthinking your body flaws

Grown-up men, who really want to do it, do not care about what you think is your body's flaws. They just want the warmth of your skin and what you see as flaws could be cute for them. All you need is confidence and you are good to go.

Are you doing it right?