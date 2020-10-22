Jonathan and his girlfriend Priscilla tied the knots in a colourful event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The adorable couple left us in love with their outfit for the ceremony.

Jonathan and Priscilla

In what we term as simple and classy, the bride won our hearts with her gorgeous Kente apparel for the traditional wedding.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

Priscilla

Jonathan and Priscilla

She glowed in the body wave hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Her groom, Jonathan wore a white Kaftan outfit and added a touch of his wife’s Kente.

Jonathan and Priscilla

Jonathan and Priscilla

They followed their traditional marriage with a beautiful white wedding.

While the bride looked gorgeous in her simple but stunning floor-sleeping white gown accompanied with her flawless makeup and hair, the groom looked dapper in his black and white suit combo.

Priscilla and her mum

Jonathan and Priscilla

They both change into other beautiful apparels for their wedding reception.

Priscilla wore an elegant gold floor-sweeping dress while Jonathan wore a black suit and trouser with a touch of gold in it to match his wife's apparel.

It was truly a beautiful celebration for the couple and their guests. Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter.

Jonathan and Priscilla