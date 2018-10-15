Pulse.com.gh logo
KOD and his wife celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary


KOD and his wife melt our hearts with their 10th Wedding Anniversary Photos

Its been a decade and we can still find KOD and Ophelia by each other's side.

  • Published:
play

Popular radio and TV host, Kofi Okyere Darko and wife Ophelia Crossland celebrated a decade of marriage last weekend.

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times always with the same person and that is what the power couple have shown since their union. After 10 years, you can still find KOD and Ophelia by each other's side, Ten years of building an adorable family is not a joke and it deserves to be celebrated.

KOD took to Instagram to share several photos of their incredible love journey and we just couldn't have enough of it.

play

play

 

play

 

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

