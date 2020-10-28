Dating is hard for everyone, but there is a way to always attract the right person to you.

If you constantly find yourself claiming that your single status is due to the lack of good men around, it is time to reevaluate why that may be. Of course, it is easier to lay blame on the opposite sex for their inability to commit, but it is often your own behaviour that results in you dating one bad boy after another.

Although we may not be able to change our environment and the people living around us, may not be able to change our environment and the

Here are 4 ways to attract the right guys and repel the wrong ones

Stop obsessing over finding true love

Nothing is more pathetic than someone who is clearly desperate to find and hang on to love. Yes, being single sucks sometimes, but it’s not a terrible thing. You’re not only going to exhaust yourself by pouring all your time and energy into finding the right guy, but you’re also going to end up chasing good guys away because they can sense the desperation.

Invest in your life

While you’re holding out for the right guy, you need to ensure that you’ve got a lot going for you in your life. Do you have a job? Are you financially independent? Are you happy on your own? The right men want to date women who are their own people and have well-rounded lives. Being somebody’s whole world might sound cute on paper, but in reality, it is terrifying and unhealthy and no one wants that.

Be intentional about what you want

Figure out what you want in a partner and what you will not put up with under any condition and stick to those ideals. Make sure you’re not putting out confusing messages about the kind of guy you’re looking for. When you meet potential partners, be direct and speak your mind. Embrace your truth instead of trying to work around their ego or saying what you think they want to hear.

Revisit your dating parameters

The reason you haven’t been attracting the right guy might be because he’s not really what you’re looking for. Letting go of superficial preferences like height, beards, or the hardness of his abs in favour of qualities like kindness, empathy, and respect can help turn your luck around.