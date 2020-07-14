Despite the groom being involved in a serious accident a few days before their wedding, the situation didn’t stop Charlotte Mukantwari from getting married to the love of her life, Gabin Ndayizigiye.

The wedding took place at the hospital where Gabin was being treated on July 4, following a motorcycle accident on 30 June.

According to reports, although Ms Mukantwari was asked to dress down, in what he expected to be a low-key event, she showed up wearing a wedding dress.

"I’ve been waiting for that date, facing that challenge was like facing the devils' temptation, I couldn’t imagine my life after missing it," Ms Mukantwari told the BBC.

Mr Ndayizigiye told BBC that he was touched by his wife's insistence to proceed with the wedding despite not knowing whether he would be able to walk again.

He made a brief appearance to take his marriage vows and grab his wife. He was then rushed back to his hospital bed right after the ceremony ended.