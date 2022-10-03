National Boyfriend Day: How to give your boyfriend a romantic pamper

Pampering your man is one of the best ways to strengthen your relationship.

Whether he has had a really bad day at work, or his favourite team lost the match, it is okay to play role reversal sometimes and pamper your man as he pampers you always.

Just because you have been with each other for more than a year or two, that doesn’t mean you can’t be romantic to your man. You can always pamper him in different ways.

A successful relationship requires effort from both partners. To give you some good ideas on how to do your part, here are some ways to make your boyfriend/husband feel loved

Take him on a baecation

Taking your partner on a nice vacation can work wonders in your relationship. You can take up the responsibility of planning the trip and booking the tickets. This will give you enough time to be with each other and shower your love upon him. You can keep the destination a secret from him.

Buy him unexpected gifts

If he always wanted to have something but couldn't buy it for some reason, then you can surprise him by buying that thing for him.

Visit him at work

Everybody likes surprises. Especially when it’s least expected. If you know he is having a tough day at work, pay him a visit with his favourite flowers or a small gift. This will give the much-needed energy boost to the rest of his day. If you can’t make it to his office, get the flowers and the gift delivered. You can also pick him up for lunch or a quick coffee together or maybe get his favourite food delivered on his table. This small gesture is enough to brighten up an otherwise dull and boring day. He will definitely thank you when he is back from work.

Make his favourite meal

If you are standing in the kitchen right now and wondering how to pamper your boyfriend then the answer is right before you! It’s food! The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Surprise him at the dinner table with something he loves to eat. You know what he likes to munch the most, don’t you? It doesn’t need to be fancy. You don’t have to make an entire meal for him. Just whip up something you know he’ll enjoy. Or pick up some of his favourite food the next time you’re at the grocery store. It is the effort that will make him feel special after all.

Join him in the shower

Nothing is more relaxing than a hot water shower after a long day at work. The idea of a hot water bath with aromatic oils and the whole equation of you joining in is enough to make him forget about a hectic day. Moreover, you never know where it might take you.

Give him sex