Not having enough sex? Here's what it means, what to do

Each couple’s definition of a "normal" sex life is as unique to them as other aspects of their partnership, like how frequent date night is, or whether goodnight texts are absolutely mandatory.

Lack of sex in a relationship is considered a problem when one or all parties involved say it’s a problem.

Basically, if or when you are feeling dissatisfied with the frequency or the actual practice of sex, then you are not having enough sex.

There are a lot of changes you'll experience and even if you don't openly admit it, you miss sex and you want some action. So if you have been feeling a bit off lately, chances are you are not getting enough of it. Here are some signs:

Moody

Your mood swings fluctuate rapidly. You’re often grumpy and easily irritable.

Prone to depression

Oxytocin released during an orgasm is known to have positive effects on emotional health and your relationship bond.

Sleep patterns change

Inconsistent sleeping patterns due to constant sex thoughts.

You may sexualise everything

Everything seems to stimulate you because you are not getting some.

Desperate for attention

You put yourself out there to get some attention from the opposite sex. A simple smile from a crush get you thinking of all sorts of naughty things.

What to do when you are not having enough sex

Here are some quick and dirty tips for improving the frequency of sex in your relationship:

Prioritize and organize

Daily responsibilities can get in the way of sexual intimacy, but the key is optimizing your day and prioritizing connecting with your partner above other things.

Prioritizing your daily routine can be very helpful. Organize your day for sex the way you’d organize for work.

Communicate

It’s the most common relationship advice, and for good reason—communication is essential to a healthy relationship. Increased communication, in general, can improve all aspects of your relationship by helping to build emotional intimacy. This typically leads to better sex. Talking specifically about sex helps as well.

It is important to talk about the things you want to do or try with your partner. Opening up about fantasies and kinks can go a long way in improving your sex life.

Consider therapy

