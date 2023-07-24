ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

Temi Iwalaiye

According to a study, cheating and infidelity are more prevalent in these jobs than others.

These professions are laughly cheats [istockphoto]
These professions are laughly cheats [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

1,074 users of Ashley Madison were invited to respond to a survey regarding their jobs. These were the results of the survey:

The field of medicine has emerged as the leading profession for women who engage in infidelity. 23% of women worked as nurses or doctors. These women in the medical field engage in affairs because of the long hours spent at work coupled with stress.

ADVERTISEMENT
Handymen are more likely to cheat [oldschoolhandyman]
Handymen are more likely to cheat [oldschoolhandyman] Pulse Nigeria

The majority of men who cheated were handymen and offered various services. They represented 29% of the men who responded.

Jobs such as plumbing, mechanical work, and electrical work and so on often come with erratic hours and schedules, providing men with discreet opportunities to engage in secret relationships without being discovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third most common occupation for both male and female cheaters was entrepreneurship. According to the report, one explanation for this would be that self-starters prefer to do things on their own terms and in their own way, thus they "are likely to take control of their sex life the way they do their business."

Female teachers are more likely to cheat [Blackenterprise]
Female teachers are more likely to cheat [Blackenterprise] Pulse Nigeria

Female teachers are predominantly involved in extramarital relationships. 12% of all female teachers are unfaithful in their relationships. Men teachers are less likely to cheat since they appear to experience less strain and stress in the classroom.

Female teachers often experience more stress because they are perceived as weak by their students. Cheating is sometimes caused by stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in this profession are typically thought to be shy, though they are quite cheaters.

In the field of information technology, men are also more likely to cheat. It was discovered that 12% of male IT employees cheated. 8% of women working in information technology are also cheaters, which is a close second.

Women in finance are more likely to cheat, with 9% of bankers, analysts, and brokers having relationships outside marriage. This is because working with assets and wealth is seen as having power.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include those who work in hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts, and so on.

In this line of work, the ratio of men and women who cheat is almost equal. Men commit adultery at a rate of 8%, while women commit it at a rate of 9%. This profession has the highest divorce rate.

Service industry workers put in a lot of time and deal with a lot of people. This is because working around people and at hotels, where private rooms are easily accessible, opens you up to the prospect of infidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although there have been numerous news reports on famous people, including actors, singers, and comedians, involved in adultery, the truth is that they are not as inclined to cheat as those in other professions.

It may come as a surprise that only 4% of female and 3% of male celebrities in the entertainment sector were discovered to be liars.

It's intriguing to observe the discrepancy between our perceptions of celebrities and reality. Fame is not always a sign of unfaithfulness.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Resolve issues before bed [Pinterest]

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

These are a few things Nigerian men do that drive women insane [Pinterest]

7 things Nigerian men do that drive women insane

Encouraging a healthy and loving connection among siblings not only creates a supportive family dynamic but also lays the foundation for lifelong friendships.

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids