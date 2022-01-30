Photos: Fatau Dauda and wife welcome first child

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

It's so fun to know that there's a little bundle of joy in there and we are happy for Black Stars player Fatau Dauda and his wife.

Fatau Dauda and his wife
Fatau Dauda and his wife

The couple has their first child.

This comes after the two made headlines with the star-studded wedding in March last year.

The news was made by photographer, Manuel Photography.

In a series of photos, the photographer wrote, "Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.

Congratulations Mr & Mrs DAUDA

@a_fatawu_dauda16."

