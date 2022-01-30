The couple has their first child.
Photos: Fatau Dauda and wife welcome first child
It's so fun to know that there's a little bundle of joy in there and we are happy for Black Stars player Fatau Dauda and his wife.
This comes after the two made headlines with the star-studded wedding in March last year.
The news was made by photographer, Manuel Photography.
In a series of photos, the photographer wrote, "Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.
Congratulations Mr & Mrs DAUDA
@a_fatawu_dauda16."
