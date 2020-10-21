Quiz: Make a new friend at a wedding and we’ll tell if you’ll ever find love
Haven't you waited far too long for your love? Take this quiz and let's tell you if you will find love.
Which wedding can't you miss?
Siblings
School mates
Church members
Yourself
Which part of the event are you going?
Exchanging of vows
Taking photos
Reception
Every part of the event
Where are you sitting?
Church room
Under the canopy
Behind the door
None
What will be that complexion of the person you are sitting beside?
Fair
Chocolate
Dark
Everything goes
What will be your first word(s) you will say to the person?
Hi
Hello
Good day
How are you?
Are you both going to the reception after the exchange of vows?
Maybe
Definitely
It depends
Hell no!
Who is going for the food for you both?
He/She
Myself
Waiter
We are not eating
Where are you going after the wedding?
His/her house
Our individual homes
Restaurant
Club
My dear, what's yours will come soon enough. What's the hurry just relax and pray harder.
You have more heartbreaks to go through before your soul mate eventually get's to you. You will be more experience and it is worth it. Just chill.
Oh no this isn't our fault. The oracles have spoken. You can't blame the gods.
It's time to enjoy. We are sorry but there isn't anything like love for you. Get something to eat and have fun.
