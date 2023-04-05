Sexual boredom: Here's why you're not satisfied with sex, effects and remedies

Signs of sexual boredom in a relationship

Reduced intimacy

If your sex life is highly infrequent and it is more of a forcing yourself-to-do-it scenario then perhaps it is a sign. Sexual boredom can lead to a lack of intimacy, which can damage the emotional connection between partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loss of interest

Sexual boredom can cause individuals to lose interest in sex, decreasing sexual desire and arousal. This loss of interest could be due to several reasons like health, mental trauma, stress etc.

Diminished pleasure

When sex becomes routine or boring, it can result in reduced pleasure for both partners. You must try different ways to spice it up which include sex toys and other things.

Effects of Sexual boredom on individuals and relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Negative self-image

Individuals may develop negative beliefs about their own sexual performance or attractiveness, leading to decreased confidence and self-esteem. Many even run away from it because of body shaming.

Infidelity

When partners are unsatisfied with their sexual experiences, they may seek sexual fulfilment elsewhere, potentially leading to infidelity, which is very common.

Health

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like health can affect your sex life, sexual boredom due to other reasons can contribute to stress, anxiety, and depression, which can have negative effects on physical and mental health.

Strained relationships

If sexual boredom is not addressed, it can lead to tension and conflict in relationships, causing strain and potentially leading to separation or divorce.

Remedies

Communicate

ADVERTISEMENT

Master the importance of being comfortable having conversations with each other about your sex life. Even just acknowledging things that need to be worked on and changed can help.

Discuss your likes, dislikes, fantasies and things you might want to explore together. Also, discuss the things that turn you off and on. This should also include things inside and outside of the bedroom.

Change the location

Move from the bedroom to the couch or the floor. This is one of the best ways to spice your sex life. Move away from the everyday bed kind of sex.

Try new things

ADVERTISEMENT

Often it can just be a matter of doing the same things over and over and feeling as though it's a bit boring.

Simply mixing things up can go a long way in making a difference.

Try a new product, a different position, or a new room in the house to have sex in. It doesn't have to be a big change but something small can help.

Roleplay