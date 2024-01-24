Here are 3 signs your 4-year relationship won't lead to marriage

If you've been with your partner for over four years, it's crucial to discern whether you're investing your time wisely.

Here are three signs that might suggest he's not planning to marry you:

1. He’s financially stable

It's often believed that men prefer to be financially stable before settling down. They generally want to provide for their family.

So, if your partner is financially secure, and you've been together for a considerable time without any mention of marriage, it could be a sign that he may not envision a shared future.

A long-term, stable relationship combined with financial readiness, yet lacking any talk of commitment, might be a red flag.

2. He should know by now

Common wisdom suggests that most men recognize the person they want to marry within the initial months of a relationship.

If four years have passed and he's still hesitant, it's worth considering that he might never be ready to commit.

A relationship that doesn't progress to deeper commitment after such a period could be an indication that it's time to rethink your future with him.

3. He doesn't talk about it

If your partner never brings up the topic of marriage, it's possible you're not in his long-term plans.

Ongoing relationships often include discussions about future plans, including marriage. If, after four years, he avoids or dismisses conversations about marriage, it's unlikely that he will bring it up in the future.

Ending a four-year relationship can be tough, but sometimes it's the healthier choice. Staying in a stagnant relationship can lead to more wasted years.

Don't fear starting anew; although it's challenging, it can be more rewarding than remaining in a relationship that doesn't align with your goals and desires.