Stunning: This bride gave us the perfect Kente goals at her traditional wedding, a simple strapless dress did the magic

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles. The fabric symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Grace and her boyfriend, Abraham tied the knot recently in a beautiful yet simple ceremony.

For the traditional marriage, Grace wore her floor-sweeping mauve strapless kente combo that made her look stunning. Her wrapped hairstyle and flawless makeup were just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

Her husband, Abraham, looked dapper in his black and mauve kaftan outfit with a touch of his wife’s garment as a scarf.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Grace is here to serve you one.

Check photos below:

[Photos: Jema Photography]

Pulse Ghana

