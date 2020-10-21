Weddings are back in style and brides are giving us all the inspiration we need.

Creativity runs in every woman’s vein and we always have to appear stunning.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles. The fabric symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Yaa and the love of her life, Eli tied the knot recently in a beautiful yet simple ceremony.

For the traditional marriage, Yaa wore her floor-sweeping burgundy and yellow sleeveless Kente combo that made her look stunning. Her long curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders and the flawless makeup was just top-notch. We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

Her husband, Eli looked dapper in his white Kaftan outfit with a touch of gold and purple to match his wife's outfit.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then Yaa is here to serve you one.

Check photos below:

Yaa

Yaa

Yaa and her bridesmaids

Yaa and her family