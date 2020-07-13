Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat especially if you are a guest and you do not know the theme colour for the event.

Media Personality, Serwaa Amihere is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

Her younger sister, Maame Afua Gyamfua just like Serwaa, knows how to slay better that your average slay queen.

The two have been spotted as wedding guests over the weekend and their outfits were just on point.

Serwaa and Maame Afua were clad in stunning white ensembles and matching face masks made with the same fabrics.

While Serwaa opted for long hair, Maame went for short her and their flawless makeup was just perfect.

If you want inspiration for a wedding guest outfit, Serwaa and her sister sure have a better taste for you.

Check photos below:

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

Maame Gyamfua

Maame Gyamfua

Maame Gyamfua

Maame Gyamfua