ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Here's why men love to cheat

Temi Iwalaiye

Are all men cheaters? While we can't generalise, it's important to know why men cheat.

Why do men cheat [NairobiNews]
Why do men cheat [NairobiNews]

Cheating happens when one partner breaks the trust of the other by violating the promise of emotional and sexual monogamy.

Recommended articles

Research has shown that men cheat more than women. When a man cheats, their partner often wonders why they did it. The Institute for Family Studies reports that 20% of men and 13% of women have engaged in sex with someone other than their spouse during their marriage, as per the recent General Social Survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men often engage in affairs due to a desire for more attention and affection. They seek someone who listens, stops, and compliments them, making them feel good. This can lead to emotional affairs, which may then turn physical.

Dana Julian, a sex therapist, believes that emotional cheating on a partner is a form of cheating, as it is a form of exploitation. In conclusion, men seek love and attention in relationships, and emotional affairs can be a result of this.

Shame has an important role in men's sexual desires. Many men who have cheated feel deeply ashamed about their sexual impulses, whether homosexual or heterosexual.

They are deeply committed to their relationships but fear rejection for their desires; perhaps they feel it's too wild or kinky. Because of their fear of shame, many men maintain a safe, secure, and loving relationship at home while also engaging in an exciting, freeing sexual connection elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Openly negotiating sexual needs benefits everyone involved and won't allow the man to deceive or break his woman's trust.

ALSO READ: 7 signs you are with a chronic cheater who will never stop their infidelity

Men cheating can be due to deep psychological issues like intimacy disorders, which might make them feel satisfied by being in multiple sexual relationships with women.

They may not know how to ask for intimacy, or if they do, they may fail to build a true bond. This causes them to seek a cheap substitute to satisfy their needs and desires for intimacy, as they may be unsure how to ask for it in a way that resonates with the woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men frequently cheat because they feel inadequate, either financially or physically. Perhaps their partners make them feel like they lack certain things. They desire someone who prioritises them, filling the vacuum left by their partner. Danielle Adinolfi, a sex therapist, stresses the dangers of seeking admiration outside of a partnership.

Lawanda N. Evans, a counsellor, said that nothing "makes" men cheat on their partners; men cheat because they want to.

Cheating is a decision. He will choose to do it or not. She also said there is no justifiable reason why men cheat.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

love charms

Love charms that actually work

#Chivido2024

Here are some #Chivido2024-inspired pre-wedding photoshoot ideas to try

A sudden and intense change in grooming habits can sometimes signify that a woman is trying to impress someone new

10 things a woman will do before she cheats

Danyelle Noble is not ready to settle for just anyone [Caters News]

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man