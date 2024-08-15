Why men leave long-term relationships and marry women they just met

The reasons are often complex and generalizations might not cover the ground. However, potential reasons for a man to leave a long-term relationship for a new one include:

They’ve found what they actually want

ADVERTISEMENT

People often find themselves in relationships or situations with individuals they don't particularly like.

However, they might tolerate these people due to other positive qualities or circumstances.

Meeting someone new can lead to a sudden realisation that they have found what they're looking for, prompting them to pursue that relationship instead.

Emotional disconnect

It's possible to become disconnected from your long-term partner. If a man feels emotionally distant from his long-term partner, he may be more inclined to marry someone with whom he feels a stronger emotional connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boredom

When the sparks in a relationship wane, it can become boring and tiring. Some men may seek change or excitement; a new relationship is an opportunity to start over or try something new that makes their heart racing and makes them feel alive.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 reasons you should not be friends with an ex

Unmet expectations and unresolved issues

ADVERTISEMENT

A man may quit a long-term relationship if it fails to meet his expectations or needs; he may have matured and changed, requiring something other than what his current partner provides.

Unresolved concerns in a long-term relationship can build up animosity, and as a result, people seek refuge in other relationships where these issues are less evident.

Better chemistry

Chemistry or an overpowering connection with someone new can often outweigh the familiarity of a long-term relationship; this may lead a man to decide on someone to whom he feels more attracted, at peace, and with whom there is a better synchrony.

ADVERTISEMENT