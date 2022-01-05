RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Will you marry in 2022? 5 tips to consider if you can’t afford a big wedding

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Almost everyone wants that big, classy wedding to mark the most important day of their lives. But not everyone can afford it.

Bride and Groom
Bride and Groom

If you want a big wedding, but you can’t afford it, then these tips are for you.

Recommended articles
  • The marriage is more important than the wedding

Your marriage with your partner is much more important than having a big, fancy wedding. So don’t lose sight of the more important for the least important.

  • Sometimes simple can be classy 

Simple sometimes can be classy; a simple well-organised wedding can leave lasting memories even more than big, fancy weddings.

  • Consider inviting fewer people

Consider inviting fewer people for your wedding; each added wedding guest comes with an additional cost. Your wedding would be by far less expensive when you have fewer guests.

  • Try to have an open-air wedding

Wedding halls might be the norm, but they’re far more expensive. Try to have an open-air wedding instead, like in a park, a beach, a garden etc; this would save you a lot of costs, and give your wedding a natural and classy feel.

  • Family and friends can always help

If you have supportive family and friends, they can also help save you some cost by doing some wedding tasks for you or footing some bills.

If you can’t afford a big wedding, then you need to go the simple way; after all, the marriage is more important than the wedding.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dear men, 3 obvious signs to know you satisfy your woman sexually

Dear men, 3 obvious signs to know you satisfy your woman sexually

This is how to stay sexually intimate in a long distance relationship

How to keep the intimacy in a long distance relationship [Credit Sohbethattixx]

Dear men, women also need sex twice as much as you do

Black couple.

Here's why women forgive cheating more than men

Here's why women forgive infidelity more than men would. [Credit: Getty Images]