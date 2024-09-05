Do your parents hate your partner? 5 times you can still go ahead and get married

Most people would not like to go against their parent's wishes because doing so might mean they become estranged from their families and make them feel uncomfortable.

However, there are sometimes it makes sense to override their disapproval.

5 times you can go ahead and get married without parental approval

1. You are independent

If you are not relying on your parents for anything, then you can marry without their approval. Independence is vital.

If you still depend on your family for many things, then you can't decide to marry without their approval. Independence means that you are a responsible adult and prepared for the commitment that marriage demands.

2. You and your partner have a strong, loving and healthy relationship

If you and your partner have open communication, mutual respect, and long-term goals, this solid foundation may transcend parental disapproval.

A caring, supporting connection may be more important than living your life to please your parents.

A relationship is between two people; you won't spend the rest of your lives with each other's families unless you live communally.

Even though a cordial relationship between your in-laws will make holidays and joint celebrations more comfortable, their comfort isn't your sole priority.

3. Parental concerns are unfounded

Do your parents have legitimate concerns like health and behavioural issues?

Do you have a verbally and physically abusive partner? Do they have poor financial management? Are they without a job or source of income?

Do they treat members of your family with contempt? Then you should probably not marry such a person.

However, if your parents' objections are based on misunderstandings, preconceptions, or biases that are not grounded in fact, you may choose to trust your judgment about your relationship.

4. Toxic family dynamics

Sometimes you have to admit that your parents are toxic. If your parents are controlling or toxic, their complaints may arise from a desire to manage your life rather than genuine worries.

You should put your foot down; remember, you are in charge of your life, not them.

5. You don’t mind being estranged from your parents

While it sounds good to tell you to say no to your parents, remember that with toxic people, they would try to punish you for not listening to them.