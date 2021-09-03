RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Zion Felix' girlfriend, Mina oozes elegance in beautiful baby bump photos

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Who says you can't be pregnant and look fashionable at the same time?

Mina
Mina

Nigerian makeup artist based in Ghana, Mina Lawani has welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

The makeup artist who has been dating the Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix announced the good news after getting engaged.

Mina has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy getting in the way of her style game.

She slayed like the slay queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.

She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.

The award-winning makeup artist was beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera with her hands wrapped around her bump.

Check photos below and share your comments with us.

Mina
Mina Pulse Ghana
Mina
Mina Pulse Ghana
Mina
Mina Pulse Ghana

